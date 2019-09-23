Workplace accident - Ōtāhuhu
Monday, 23 September 2019, 2:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a commercial address on
Savill Drive, Ōtāhuhu following an earlier workplace
accident.
Police were notified of the incident at
1.37pm.
Sadly, one person has died at the
scene.
WorkSafe have been notified of the
incident.
