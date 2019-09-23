So called "centre-right" C&R ticket drags chain on Pledge

Auckland’s primary centre-right ticket is instructing its candidates not to sign the 2% Ratepayer Protection Pledge, despite campaigning to “halt rate hikes”, reveals the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance.

The pledge reads: I will not vote for any measures which increase the total average burden of rates, levies including the regional fuel tax, and other compulsory Council charges, by more than 2% per annum in aggregate.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says, “On one hand, C&R is running billboards and online adverts claiming they'll ‘halt rate hikes’. On the other hand, they’ve ordered their candidates not to sign the Ratepayer Protection Pledge. So how can ratepayers trust they’ll do what they say?”

“C&R candidate Cr Christine Fletcher signed the pledge in 2016 and is now running as John Tamihere’s deputy. She should feel free to sign the pledge again – especially considering Mr Tamihere has already signed.”

“Auckland ratepayers are sick and tired of politicians saying one thing but doing another. We deserve certainty that C&R candidates will ‘walk the talk’. If they mean what they say on their billboards, there should be no problem making that commitment explicit with a two percent cap on rate hikes.”

Ratepayers can email C&R candidates encouraging them to sign the pledge using the simple tool at www.ratepayers.nz/email_candidates. Nearly 500 members of the Alliance have used the tool.

