So called "centre-right" C&R ticket drags chain on Pledge

Monday, 23 September 2019, 5:16 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

Auckland’s primary centre-right ticket is instructing its candidates not to sign the 2% Ratepayer Protection Pledge, despite campaigning to “halt rate hikes”, reveals the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance.

The pledge reads: I will not vote for any measures which increase the total average burden of rates, levies including the regional fuel tax, and other compulsory Council charges, by more than 2% per annum in aggregate.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says, “On one hand, C&R is running billboards and online adverts claiming they'll ‘halt rate hikes’. On the other hand, they’ve ordered their candidates not to sign the Ratepayer Protection Pledge. So how can ratepayers trust they’ll do what they say?”

“C&R candidate Cr Christine Fletcher signed the pledge in 2016 and is now running as John Tamihere’s deputy. She should feel free to sign the pledge again – especially considering Mr Tamihere has already signed.”

“Auckland ratepayers are sick and tired of politicians saying one thing but doing another. We deserve certainty that C&R candidates will ‘walk the talk’. If they mean what they say on their billboards, there should be no problem making that commitment explicit with a two percent cap on rate hikes.”

Ratepayers can email C&R candidates encouraging them to sign the pledge using the simple tool at www.ratepayers.nz/email_candidates. Nearly 500 members of the Alliance have used the tool.

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Testimony was given that damning evidence had been culpably ignored, lost or (deliberately?) mislaid. The systems for handling secret material from our allies were – to be charitable – only loosely observed.

Moreover… vital evidence was only belatedly made available to the inquiry, and former NZDF officers later found to be central to the events under scrutiny were strangely missing from the original witness list offered by NZDF. In short, last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

 
 

Guns, Lobbying: National Has Wish List For Arms Bill

National has today outlined the 13 changes we want to see in the second tranche of gun reforms before considering our support, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says. More>>

ALSO:

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>

ALSO:

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>

ALSO:

Aitches: Manawatū-Whanganui Region Spelling Corrected

The Manawatu-Wanganui Region will in future be correctly spelt Manawatū-Whanganui Region. The change also means the regional council will be known as the Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Council. Horizons Regional Council is the trading name for the council. More>>

PM In Japan: Jacinda Ardern’s Remarks Following Abe Summit

Today we discussed a wide range of topics. Broadly the themes were: a deeper, high-value trade and investment relationship, greater cooperation in the Pacific; and strengthening our security partnership. More>>

ALSO:

Replacing All But Chair: Twyford Appoints Five NZTA Board Members

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board... There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Mana Whenua Reach Decision On Land

Māori King Tūheitia says mana whenua have finally reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao - they want it back. More>>

ALSO:

