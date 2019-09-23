Statement from Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel
Monday, 23 September 2019, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Lianne Dalziel
At all times I have acted in good faith believing I had a
legal and ethical responsibility to both the complainants
and the councillor concerned.
I could only act on
the basis of the information I had been given at the time.
I was not provided with the most serious of the allegations
which has now been brought to my attention.
Based on
the information I had, I spoke to the councillor concerned
and advised him that I was very concerned about the issues
that had been raised with me.
I took steps to
restrict his access to, and involvement with, young
people.
The allegations that have now been made and
advised to me last Thursday go much further than I was
originally told and cast a different light on the
situation.
That is why an independent investigator
has been appointed by the Acting Chief Executive under the
Code of Conduct and I fully support that course of
action.
I will make no further comment until the
investigation has been
completed.
