Statement from Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel

At all times I have acted in good faith believing I had a legal and ethical responsibility to both the complainants and the councillor concerned.

I could only act on the basis of the information I had been given at the time. I was not provided with the most serious of the allegations which has now been brought to my attention.

Based on the information I had, I spoke to the councillor concerned and advised him that I was very concerned about the issues that had been raised with me.

I took steps to restrict his access to, and involvement with, young people.

The allegations that have now been made and advised to me last Thursday go much further than I was originally told and cast a different light on the situation.

That is why an independent investigator has been appointed by the Acting Chief Executive under the Code of Conduct and I fully support that course of action.

I will make no further comment until the investigation has been completed.

