Make Your Vote Count in the ECan Elections

Voting has now opened for the ECan Elections giving you the chance to vote in the candidates you think will protect our water and our environment best. But who to vote for?



It can be time consuming and often confusing deciding who to vote for so we invited all the ECan candidates to answer a questionaire so that the public could be informed as to each candidate's views on the protection of the environment and our water. You can view their responses by clicking the button at the end of this email.

We also encourage you to carry out your own research and to engage with candidates directly if you would like to know them or to understand their position a little better.

How to Vote

If you were enrolled to vote (you don't need to specially enrol to vote for the ECan elections - being enrolled to vote in the New Zealand government elections as a voter is all you need to do) before Friday 16 August 2019, voting papers will arrive in the mail during September 2019. Once you have filled in your voting paper, put it in the pre-paid envelope provided and post it back.

You have to ensure your voting paper reaches the electoral offices before 12pm October 12th. You can find out more about voting or check if you are enrolled to vote by clicking here

Remember this is your chance to vote in the people you think will protect and environment and water best. We encourage you to make the most of this opportunity and vote!



