Make Your Vote Count in the ECan Elections

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 8:18 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Water Action

Voting has now opened for the ECan Elections giving you the chance to vote in the candidates you think will protect our water and our environment best. But who to vote for?


It can be time consuming and often confusing deciding who to vote for so we invited all the ECan candidates to answer a questionaire so that the public could be informed as to each candidate's views on the protection of the environment and our water. You can view their responses by clicking the button at the end of this email.

We also encourage you to carry out your own research and to engage with candidates directly if you would like to know them or to understand their position a little better.

How to Vote
If you were enrolled to vote (you don't need to specially enrol to vote for the ECan elections - being enrolled to vote in the New Zealand government elections as a voter is all you need to do) before Friday 16 August 2019, voting papers will arrive in the mail during September 2019. Once you have filled in your voting paper, put it in the pre-paid envelope provided and post it back.

You have to ensure your voting paper reaches the electoral offices before 12pm October 12th. You can find out more about voting or check if you are enrolled to vote by clicking here

Remember this is your chance to vote in the people you think will protect and environment and water best. We encourage you to make the most of this opportunity and vote!


Click Here to Find Out About Your Candidates

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online.

I know colleagues will speak to the details of this announcement, so I will only note that the plan for a reshaped Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (the GIFCT) is a substantial, meaningful commitment by industry.

This has been developed in conversation with partner governments and civil society, in the spirit of collaboration of the Christchurch Call. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

Guns, Lobbying: National Has Wish List For Arms Bill

National has today outlined the 13 changes we want to see in the second tranche of gun reforms before considering our support, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says. More>>

ALSO:

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>

ALSO:

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>

ALSO:

Aitches: Manawatū-Whanganui Region Spelling Corrected

The Manawatu-Wanganui Region will in future be correctly spelt Manawatū-Whanganui Region. The change also means the regional council will be known as the Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Council. Horizons Regional Council is the trading name for the council. More>>

PM In Japan: Jacinda Ardern’s Remarks Following Abe Summit

Today we discussed a wide range of topics. Broadly the themes were: a deeper, high-value trade and investment relationship, greater cooperation in the Pacific; and strengthening our security partnership. More>>

ALSO:

Replacing All But Chair: Twyford Appoints Five NZTA Board Members

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board... There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

ALSO:

