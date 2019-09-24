Road closures due to Grafton incident

A number of closures are in place as Police responds to an incident at Grafton Bridge, Auckland.

Police were called about 9:35pm.

The bridge is closed at both ends.

State Highway 16 is also closed at the Southern Motorway exit, the port exit, the Symonds Street off-ramp, and all on-ramps from Grafton Gully - north, south and west.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

