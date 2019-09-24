Road closures due to Grafton incident
Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 8:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A number of closures are in place as Police responds to
an incident at Grafton Bridge, Auckland.
Police were
called about 9:35pm.
The bridge is closed at both
ends.
State Highway 16 is also closed at the Southern
Motorway exit, the port exit, the Symonds Street off-ramp,
and all on-ramps from Grafton Gully - north, south and
west.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
