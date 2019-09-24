Fatal crash, Topuni
Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 8:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1 at Topuni, north of Wellsford, remains
closed after a fatal crash earlier this morning.
A tanker
and a truck collided shortly before 2am.
One person died
and another was moderately injured.
The highway remains
closed while the scene examination is ongoing, and is likely
to be closed for another couple of
hours.
