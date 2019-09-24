SH1 north of Wellsford closed by crash. Expect delays

The NZ Transport Agency advises that a serious crash has closed State Highway 1 in the Topuni area, between Kaiwaka and Te Hana, north of Wellsford.

Police are investigating the crash and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

A detour is in place via Mangawhai which will add at least 25 mins to your journey. The detour is not suitable for heavy vehicles.

Motorists are advised to delay their journeys or allow extra time this morning.

