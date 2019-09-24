Auction Day is here!

On September 27, the hammer will fall – and one clever bidder will have a new home.

The Building Hope auction day is finally here! It’s hoped that this amazing journey will culminate this coming Friday evening with a spectacular sale – and a huge cheque for Cure Kids.

After six long months of hard work, the 272sqm home built by Landmark Homes North Shore/Rodney is ready to be sold. Auction day was aptly chosen to coincide with Red Nose Day: Cure Kids’ biggest fundraising campaign. This year, Cure Kids has a goal of raising $1,200,000 to fund New Zealand-based research into health conditions affecting children. It’s hoped that this research will help to improve, extend and save the lives of children in New Zealand.

And, if Landmark Homes has their way, the Building Hope home will be a significant contributor to that effort. When sold, all profits raised from the home will go to Cure Kids.

The fabulous four-bedroom home in Hobsonville is a true Kiwi success story; one that was initiated in March by Landmark Homes North Shore Rodney franchisees, Paul and Debbie Brett. Their project manager, Jon Copeland, has a son with a very rare genetic condition.

Having seen the challenges the Copeland family face every day and how Cure Kids have helped them, Paul and Debbie wanted to do something just as inspiring. Building a house was just the ticket.

Corin is now nine, and a true Kiwi battler. He and many of the other Cure Kids ambassadors have spoken at the Building Hope milestone events and are now eagerly awaiting the auction on Friday.

In the six months since Building Hope began, over 50 businesses from around the country have contributed by supplying materials, labour or both. Each contribution was made with either a major discount or no charge at all.

The finished product is certainly a winner. Tucked away in its own piece of paradise on the reserve, it’s got everything a family could need: location, space, tranquility and style. This modern and feature-packed dwelling boasts a designer kitchen, spacious rooms, wonderful indoor-outdoor flow and loads of appliances.

The auction winner will get all of that – plus be part of an incredible story of Kiwi philanthropy.

The big event is set for Friday 27 September from 6pm at 37 Kano Way, Hobsonville Point, Auckland. To find out more about the auction or register for an open home viewing, visit https://harcourts.co.nz/Property/893268/MJ43653/37-Kano-Way?fbclid=IwAR252_FQgK8HLoMGwd5twMgkMAJSj1vAIDUBq4qXymt4yeeZPTcHVVYnJ4k

Together we have built hope for Cure Kids.





