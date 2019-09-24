Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auction Day is here!

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 8:44 am
Press Release: Building Hope

On September 27, the hammer will fall – and one clever bidder will have a new home.

The Building Hope auction day is finally here! It’s hoped that this amazing journey will culminate this coming Friday evening with a spectacular sale – and a huge cheque for Cure Kids.

After six long months of hard work, the 272sqm home built by Landmark Homes North Shore/Rodney is ready to be sold. Auction day was aptly chosen to coincide with Red Nose Day: Cure Kids’ biggest fundraising campaign. This year, Cure Kids has a goal of raising $1,200,000 to fund New Zealand-based research into health conditions affecting children. It’s hoped that this research will help to improve, extend and save the lives of children in New Zealand.

And, if Landmark Homes has their way, the Building Hope home will be a significant contributor to that effort. When sold, all profits raised from the home will go to Cure Kids.

The fabulous four-bedroom home in Hobsonville is a true Kiwi success story; one that was initiated in March by Landmark Homes North Shore Rodney franchisees, Paul and Debbie Brett. Their project manager, Jon Copeland, has a son with a very rare genetic condition.

Having seen the challenges the Copeland family face every day and how Cure Kids have helped them, Paul and Debbie wanted to do something just as inspiring. Building a house was just the ticket.

Corin is now nine, and a true Kiwi battler. He and many of the other Cure Kids ambassadors have spoken at the Building Hope milestone events and are now eagerly awaiting the auction on Friday.

In the six months since Building Hope began, over 50 businesses from around the country have contributed by supplying materials, labour or both. Each contribution was made with either a major discount or no charge at all.

The finished product is certainly a winner. Tucked away in its own piece of paradise on the reserve, it’s got everything a family could need: location, space, tranquility and style. This modern and feature-packed dwelling boasts a designer kitchen, spacious rooms, wonderful indoor-outdoor flow and loads of appliances.

The auction winner will get all of that – plus be part of an incredible story of Kiwi philanthropy.

The big event is set for Friday 27 September from 6pm at 37 Kano Way, Hobsonville Point, Auckland. To find out more about the auction or register for an open home viewing, visit https://harcourts.co.nz/Property/893268/MJ43653/37-Kano-Way?fbclid=IwAR252_FQgK8HLoMGwd5twMgkMAJSj1vAIDUBq4qXymt4yeeZPTcHVVYnJ4k

Together we have built hope for Cure Kids.


NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online.

I know colleagues will speak to the details of this announcement, so I will only note that the plan for a reshaped Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (the GIFCT) is a substantial, meaningful commitment by industry.

This has been developed in conversation with partner governments and civil society, in the spirit of collaboration of the Christchurch Call. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

Guns, Lobbying: National Has Wish List For Arms Bill

National has today outlined the 13 changes we want to see in the second tranche of gun reforms before considering our support, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says. More>>

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>

Aitches: Manawatū-Whanganui Region Spelling Corrected

The Manawatu-Wanganui Region will in future be correctly spelt Manawatū-Whanganui Region. The change also means the regional council will be known as the Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Council. Horizons Regional Council is the trading name for the council. More>>

PM In Japan: Jacinda Ardern’s Remarks Following Abe Summit

Today we discussed a wide range of topics. Broadly the themes were: a deeper, high-value trade and investment relationship, greater cooperation in the Pacific; and strengthening our security partnership. More>>

Replacing All But Chair: Twyford Appoints Five NZTA Board Members

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board... There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course. More>>

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

