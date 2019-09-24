Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More than half of Kiwis admit to throwing rubbish out of car

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 8:54 am
Press Release: Avis Budget Group

New research1 highlights the prevalence of roadside rubbish with more than half of New Zealanders (58%) admitting to throwing rubbish out of a car window at least once.

The most common type of rubbish thrown onto roadsides was fruit skin, pips or apple cores (49%), and almost 750,000 adult Kiwis (20%) admit to throwing chewing gum out the window, and 16% say they flick cigarette butts from the car.

The survey was conducted by YouGov Research for Avis Budget Group analysing a wide range of travel trends including views about issues such as roadside littering. A further 394,000 Kiwis (10%) admitted to throwing items such as food packaging or plastic out the window.

Coinciding with the findings, Avis Budget Group is launching its new campaign, Operation Clean Drive to help combat the issue. The roadside litter clean up and prevention programme will see Avis Budget Group team members from around the country cleaning up rubbish at popular littering spots in their local areas throughout the year.

Bruce Vincer, General Manager, New Zealand Avis Budget Group, said the amount of litter on roadsides continues to increase despite most Kiwis being vigilant in the way they dispose of rubbish.

“The road is Avis Budget Group’s area of expertise and there’s nothing more enjoyable than a road trip to travel around and discover new parts of the country – but roadside litter continues to be a big problem.

“As a company, we wanted to do something about it and Operation Clean Drive is one way our team can give back to their local communities and help clean up the country at the same time.”

The launch of the programme will start with Avis Budget Group’s Christchurch-based team doing the first Operation Clean Drive clean up along The Esplanade at Sumner Beach on September 13. The first Operation Clean Drive event coincides with National Clean Up Week from September 9-15.

Despite bad habits, almost two thirds (64%) of New Zealanders believe more effort needs to be taken to clean up litter on the roadsides, and 7 out of 10 (70%) agree that people should be fined for littering.

Almost three quarters of Kiwis (74%) said educating of tourists about littering, and how to dispose of rubbish while in the country, was a good idea.

While Millennials were the untidiest Kiwis, with almost two thirds (63%) admitting to throwing litter out the car window, they were followed closely by Baby Boomers (59%) and Gen Xers (55%).

Most New Zealanders (69%) were happy with what they do for the environment, however 10% “don’t go out of their way to be environmentally friendly”.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Avis Budget Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online.

I know colleagues will speak to the details of this announcement, so I will only note that the plan for a reshaped Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (the GIFCT) is a substantial, meaningful commitment by industry.

This has been developed in conversation with partner governments and civil society, in the spirit of collaboration of the Christchurch Call. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

Guns, Lobbying: National Has Wish List For Arms Bill

National has today outlined the 13 changes we want to see in the second tranche of gun reforms before considering our support, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says. More>>

ALSO:

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>

ALSO:

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>

ALSO:

Aitches: Manawatū-Whanganui Region Spelling Corrected

The Manawatu-Wanganui Region will in future be correctly spelt Manawatū-Whanganui Region. The change also means the regional council will be known as the Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Council. Horizons Regional Council is the trading name for the council. More>>

PM In Japan: Jacinda Ardern’s Remarks Following Abe Summit

Today we discussed a wide range of topics. Broadly the themes were: a deeper, high-value trade and investment relationship, greater cooperation in the Pacific; and strengthening our security partnership. More>>

ALSO:

Replacing All But Chair: Twyford Appoints Five NZTA Board Members

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board... There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 