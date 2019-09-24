Police acknowledge IPCA findings

Police acknowledge the findings released today by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) into an incident where an officer allowed a man suspected to be intoxicated to drive.

In relation to this incident, Police also acknowledge the officer did not accurately complete the required breath-testing documentation.

The incident occurred on 2 September 2018 in Te Araroa.

The man came to a stop in a secluded driveway after being signalled to pull over by the officer.

The officer felt unsafe and directed him to the nearest police station where he was arrested after becoming aggressive and abusive.

The man failed a subsequent Evidential Breath Test.

“Our staff are often required to make decisions in challenging circumstances and their safety is of the utmost importance,” says Eastern District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura.

“We acknowledge the IPCA’s findings and have reiterated our processes to the officer.”

