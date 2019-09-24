Kawerau dairy robbery

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery in Kawerau.

Three offenders entered the Galway Street Dairy about 8pm yesterday before threatening staff with weapons and stealing a large quantity of cigarettes.

The dairy was the scene of a similar aggravated robbery about two weeks ago.

Police urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area or noticed anyone in possession of, or attempting to sell, a large quantity of cigarettes to call 105, quoting file number 190923/4477.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by emailing James.Renwick@police.govt.nz

