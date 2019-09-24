Northland firearms collection event near you

"Northland firearms collection event near you"

Police are encouraging firearm holders to keep an eye on the Police website for new collection events.

A new batch of dates will be available shortly, taking collection events up until the end of the amnesty and buy-back on 20 December 2019.

In the meantime, a collection event in your area is on Saturday 29 September, at the Kaikohe Hockey Stadium from 11am-3pm.

Anyone wanting to hand-in prohibited firearms and parts should do it now before it’s too late.

If you can’t make a collection event, firearm holders also have the option of going to their local dealer to hand-in firearms and parts.

There are participating dealers in nearly 40 locations – note that you can hand-in up to 3 firearms and up to 5 parts at a dealer.

Contact your local dealer to make a booking before you go.

Firearm owners can now also apply for compensation if they own a unique prohibited firearm, part or accessory.

Information on criteria, cost and how to apply is now available on the Police website.

You can also modify some prohibited firearms - Police’s website has information on modifications and a list of approved gunsmiths.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

