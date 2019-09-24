Police seek Te Waara Te Kuka

Tauranga Police seek 28-year-old Te Waara Te Kuka who has a warrant to arrest for failing to appear in the Tauranga District Court on driving matters, and breach of community work.

Te Waara is described as 167cm tall and of medium build.

He is known to frequent the Western Bay of Plenty area.

Anyone with information that may assist can contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

