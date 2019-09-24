Firearm collection event near you - Waikato

"Firearm collection event near you"

Police are encouraging firearm holders to keep an eye on the Police website for new collection events.

A new batch of dates will be available shortly, taking collection events up until the end of the amnesty and buy-back on 20 December 2019.

In the meantime, there are two collection events this weekend – one on Friday 27 September at the Tairua Rugby and Sports Club from 10am to 3pm, and another on Saturday 28 September at the Huntly Thistle Association Club Rooms from 10am to 3pm.

If you can’t make a collection event, firearm holders also have the option of going to their local dealer to hand-in firearms and parts.

There are participating dealers in nearly 40 locations – note that you can hand-in up to three firearms and up to five parts at a dealer.

Contact your local dealer to make a booking before you go.

Firearm owners can now also apply for compensation if they own a unique prohibited firearm, part or accessory.

Information on criteria, cost and how to apply is now available on the Police website.

You can also modify some prohibited firearms - Police’s website has information on modifications and a list of approved gunsmiths.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

