Onehunga Could Host Next Wynyard Quarter



The Port of Onehunga is crying out for a similar waterfront development to the Wynyard Quarter, says Carmel Claridge, Better Auckland candidate for Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward Councillor.

Carmel adds: `Transforming the Onehunga Port site and foreshore to maximise public use is key to unlocking the enormous potential of the Manukau harbour for recreational, transport and economic purposes. Crucial to the success of any development is providing easy, safe, and continuous accessibility by pedestrians and users of alternative transport modes. We have to remove the current barriers to a pedestrian/cycling transport route via the foreshore.’

The Onehunga Enhancement Society (TOES) is pushing for the completion of the Taumanu Reserve to the Port of Onehung, and the re-establishment of a safe harbour. The restoration of the Onehunga foreshore was promised by Onehunga Borough Council in the 1960s in recompense for the foreshore lost by the development of State Highway 20.

Carmel points out: `It is crucial that local residents and visitors alike are able to access the waterfront and harbour. It is long overdue and needs a representative on Council with the tenacity and will to follow the processes and obtain the funding necessary to push through the obstacles presented. I am fully up for that challenge.

‘Community aspirations for the design of a comprehensive plan for the redevelopment of this strategic and economically significant area need to be better considered by both NZTA and Auckland Council. As Ward Councillor I will ensure that Onehunga and Penrose are properly recognised as the industrial and manufacturing engine rooms of the Auckland economy.’

A forceful and articulate advocate, Carmel has championed and delivered many local transport projects as Transport Lead on the Orakei Local Board this term.

Carmel says: `I will make sure that the community voice of Maungakiekie-Tāmaki is heard loud and clear at the Auckland Council table. As founding member of the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, and Transport Lead on the Orakei Local Board I’ve learned how to effectively hold Council, including Auckland Transport, to account and ensure a ‘no waste’ approach to local government. Small savings soon add up and can make a huge difference to helping create a Better Auckland.’



