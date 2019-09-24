30,000th tree planted at Atiu Creek



On Sunday 22 September, the final day of Conservation Week was celebrated by Conservation Volunteers New Zealand (CVNZ) as they planted this year’s 30,000th tree at Auckland’s Atiu Creek Regional Park.

The fully booked planting day saw over 70 Aucklanders from all walks of life make the trip to the Auckland Regional Park. Coinciding with the end of Conservation Week, the volunteers planted almost 2,000 trees, a commendable effort to mark the end of a stellar planting season.

One volunteer described the event as “the perfect way to spend a Sunday and give back to mother earth in celebration of conservation week.”

Siobhan O’Grady, Volunteer Engagement Officer at CVNZ stated “that

the day would not have been possible without the help and continued support of our incredible volunteers. We are so pleased to wrap up a successful planting season connecting people with nature.”

CVNZ facilitates planting days by organising transport from the city centre and supplying all necessary equipment, only asking for volunteers to offer their time.

The organisation works throughout New Zealand to conserve, rehabilitate and manage land. The not-for-profit’s mission is to inspire change by connecting people with nature.

While the planting season is wrapped up the group still operates volunteer days in the drier months. These include waterway clean-ups, weeding and plant releasing events and habitat protection. Information of these events is posted on their social media (@conservation_volunteers_nz) or on the organisations website (www.conservationvolunteers.co.nz).

