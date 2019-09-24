Update - Rakaia homicide

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested of Canterbury Police:

The Police Dive Squad are searching bodies of water on a property on Gardiners Road as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of 29-year-old Tony Waldron.

This includes searching an irrigation pond and an effluent pond.

A specialist search team continues to search the farm land as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Tony was a much loved son, husband and father of two young girls, who have been devastated by his death.

There are people in the community who have information that can help us get justice for his family and we urge you to come forward and contact Police.

We will not rest until we find the person or persons responsible for this horrific crime.

Anyone who has information that might help Police is urged to contact us by calling 105 or going to the Ashburton Police Station.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





