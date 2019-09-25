Firearms collection event in Kapiti

Police are encouraging firearm holders to keep an eye on the Police website for new collection events.

A new batch of dates will be available shortly, taking collection events up until the end of the amnesty and buy-back on 20 December 2019.

There is a collection event in Kapiti this weekend on Saturday 28 September at 9 Milne Drive in Paraparaumu from 10am-1pm.

If you can’t make a collection event, firearm holders also have the option of going to their local dealer to hand in firearms and parts.

There are participating dealers in nearly 40 locations – note that you can hand in up to 3 firearms and up to 5 parts at a dealer.

Contact your local dealer to make a booking before you go.

Firearm owners can now also apply for compensation if they own a unique prohibited firearm, part or accessory.

Information on criteria, cost and how to apply is now available on the Police website.

You can also modify some prohibited firearms - Police’s website has information on modifications and a list of approved gunsmiths.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

