Firearms collection event near you - Auckland

Police are encouraging firearm holders to keep an eye on the Police website for new collection events.

A new batch of dates will be available shortly, taking collection events up until the end of the amnesty and buy-back on 20 December 2019.

There are four collection events in the wider Auckland area this weekend.

On Sunday 29 September and Monday 30 September there will be an event at the Wellsford Community Centre from 10am-2pm.

In addition, there will also be an event on Sunday 29 September and Monday 30 September at the Ormiston Activity Centre in Flatbush from 10am-2pm.

If you can’t make a collection event, firearm holders also have the option of going to their local dealer to hand in firearms and parts.

There are participating dealers in nearly 40 locations – note that you can hand-in up to 3 firearms and up to 5 parts at a dealer.

Contact your local dealer to make a booking before you go.

Firearm owners can now also apply for compensation if they own a unique prohibited firearm, part or accessory.

Information on criteria, cost and how to apply is now available on the Police website.

You can also modify some prohibited firearms - Police’s website has information on modifications and a list of approved gunsmiths.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

