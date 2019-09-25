North-bound lanes of SH16 to close overnight



25 September 2019





North-bound lanes of SH16 to close overnight for bridge “stitch”

The NZ Transport Agency advises that the north-bound lanes of SH16 in Auckland will be closed overnight on Saturday 28 September.

The north-bound lanes between the Lincoln Road off-ramp and the Brigham Creek roundabout will be closed from 8pm Saturday night until 9am Sunday morning, says the NZ Transport Agency Acting Senior Manger Project Delivery, Kevin Reid.

The current 80kmh speed limit on this section of motorway will remain in place when it reopens to traffic.

The motorway closure is to allow overnight work to connect the newly constructed and the existing northbound sections of the Lincoln motorway bridHi Barbarage.

“This is called a bridge “stitch” and involves pouring concrete to connect the two sections.”

“It will take about twelve hours for the concrete to set and gain strength. Vibrations from passing traffic can affect this process so the northbound lanes will be closed until 9am Sunday.”

There will be signposted detours in place during the closure.

“Please plan your travel and allow extra time.”

The Lincoln Road bridge upgrade is part of the Transport Agency’s SH16 Lincoln to Westgate project, which is widening the motorway with additional traffic lanes, improving on and off-ramps, and adding a bus shoulder lane in both directions and a shared path to extend the Northwestern Cycleway to Westgate.

The project is to support growth on the western suburbs and increased traffic using the Western Ring Route, with completion expected in late 2019.

ends

© Scoop Media

