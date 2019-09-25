Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two New General Managers Join ORC Executive Leadership Team

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 10:49 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Richard Saunders has joined the Otago Regional Council (ORC) as the new General Manager Regulatory, and Gwyneth Elsum as the General Manager Policy, Science and Strategy, rounding out a full complement in the Executive Leadership Team.

Mr Saunders said he was excited about the role, and acknowledged the growing regulatory importance of regional councils.

“I’m looking forward to supporting ORC’s work around the region. The public’s expectations of regional councils are increasing as environmental issues gain more visibility and importance. I see it as a critical part of my role to ensure—alongside my team—that we are best placed to respond to these expectations.”

Mr Saunders attended his first round of ORC Committee Meetings last week. He comes to ORC from previous local government positions.

“I’m keen to transfer some of my experience into this new role and learn more about the wider region.”

From slightly farther afield is Gwyneth Elsum, whose previous role was Manager Corporate Strategy and Industry Leadership at Melbourne Water. Ms Elsum has a wealth of experience working in water and environment for government and utilities.

Ms Elsum said she was looking forward to working across the diverse ranges of activities that the Council is responsible for.

“I’m keen to ensure we service the region through evidence-based planning so together we can set Otago up for an even better future.”

“My trips to Otago in the past have been as a visitor, and I’m looking forward to getting to know the region’s environment and communities better,” she said.

ORC Chief Executive Sarah Gardner said she was pleased to have Mr Saunders and Ms Elsum join the team.

“I’m really delighted to have these two join our Executive Leadership Team. Richard and Gwyneth both bring proven managerial experience to the table, and they will be terrific assets for the organisation in the crucial regulatory and policy spaces.”

Mrs Gardner also thanked Peter Winder and Andrew Newman for their work as Acting General Managers.

“Peter and Andrew have done a great job in these roles, and leave us in good stead as we look forward to the challenges on the horizon, and to the start of a new triennium.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Greta Thunberg And Climate Actions

While there’s been an understandable focus by the media upon Greta Thunberg as her generation’s galvanising voice on climate change, one remarkable thing about the movement she has inspired is that it is so de-centralised.

In just over a year, one teenager going on strike from school in Sweden has evolved into a global form of action. In last Friday’s climate protests, there were 2,500 events scheduled in 163 countries on all seven continents. New Zealand will be adding its support to this latest round of school protests, on Friday of this week. More>>

 

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>

ALSO:

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 