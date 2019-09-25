Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Review endorses Walking Access Commission’s access work

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 10:51 am
Press Release: Walking Access Commission

The Walking Access Commission Ara Hīkoi Aotearoa is welcoming the newly published Report on the Findings of the Review of the Walking Access Act 2008.

The review, which took place this year, looked at the first 10 years of the Walking Access Act and the Walking Access Commission Ara Hīkoi Aotearoa.

The review, presented to Parliament today, found that people highly value the work the Commission does.

Chief Executive Ric Cullinane says he is pleased the report clearly demonstrates resounding public support for the Commission.

"It is great to get overwhelming endorsement from people for the important work the Commission does. We are looking forward to the next steps," says Cullinane.

The report contains thirty recommendations to improve and strengthen the work the Commission does. Many of the recommendations call for more resourcing to allow to Commission to improve and expand the work it does promoting and enhancing access to the outdoors.

Cullinane hopes that the review’s recommendations will put the Commission in a better place to deal with the growing pressure of increased visitor numbers to the outdoors.

"The report praises the Commission’s role as ‘an honest broker’," says Cullinane. "With more resources and with changes to our governing legislation we can build on those things people most value - such as the Walking Access Mapping System and our project work in regions such as North Waikato, Taranaki and the North of Auckland."

"We are also pleased to see the report recommends we improve our partnerships with iwi and recommends additional resourcing to do this. As a Crown entity, we have a responsibility to our Treaty partners, and we know we need to do better."

The next stage is for the Ministry for Primary Industries, which is the Ministry responsible for monitoring the Commission, to carry out a formal policy process, including public consultation. In 2020 it will share more information about this next stage on its website.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Walking Access Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Greta Thunberg And Climate Actions

While there’s been an understandable focus by the media upon Greta Thunberg as her generation’s galvanising voice on climate change, one remarkable thing about the movement she has inspired is that it is so de-centralised.

In just over a year, one teenager going on strike from school in Sweden has evolved into a global form of action. In last Friday’s climate protests, there were 2,500 events scheduled in 163 countries on all seven continents. New Zealand will be adding its support to this latest round of school protests, on Friday of this week. More>>

 

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>

ALSO:

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 