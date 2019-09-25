Another successful year for Whakaora Te Waihora
MEDIA RELEASE
Another successful year for Whakaora Te Waihora restoration programme
The Co-Governors of Te Waihora / Lake Ellesmere (Environment Canterbury, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Selwyn District Council, Christchurch City Council and the Department of Conservation) reported the achievements of the last year for the Whakaora Te Waihora restoration programme, building on the first seven years of Co-Governance.
Co-Chairs Lisa Tumahai (Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu) and Steve Lowndes (Environment Canterbury) said that in 2018/19 the programme had further delivered on its vision of restoring and rejuvenating the mauri and ecosystem health of Te Waihora and its catchment.
ends