Paekakariki Hill Road re-opens
Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 11:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Paekakariki Hill Road has re-opened following a crash
earlier this morning.
The crash, between two vehicles, was
reported to Police around 7:40am.
An investigation will be
undertaken into the circumstances of the
incident.
ENDS
