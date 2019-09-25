Male found deceased, Christchurch
Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 12:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig
Johnson:
Police are concluding a scene examination today
at a university residence in Ilam, Christchurch where a male
was discovered deceased on Monday evening.
Specialist
Police teams have been called in to assist with formal
identification, and this process is ongoing.
A post-mortem
was conducted yesterday evening [Tuesday].
Police continue
to make a number of inquiries around what happened to assist
the Coroner, who will ultimately rule on cause of
death.
Police are working closely with the family and the
University of Canterbury through this process.
If anyone
has information that may help Police, please get in touch on
105.
ENDS
