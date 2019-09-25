Male found deceased, Christchurch

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson:

Police are concluding a scene examination today at a university residence in Ilam, Christchurch where a male was discovered deceased on Monday evening.

Specialist Police teams have been called in to assist with formal identification, and this process is ongoing.

A post-mortem was conducted yesterday evening [Tuesday].

Police continue to make a number of inquiries around what happened to assist the Coroner, who will ultimately rule on cause of death.

Police are working closely with the family and the University of Canterbury through this process.

If anyone has information that may help Police, please get in touch on 105.

