Chief Executive’s performance reviewed

The Council has recently completed its annual performance review of Chief Executive (CE) Richard Briggs.

Mayor Andrew King and the Chair of the CE Review Committee Rob Pascoe have confirmed Mr Briggs continues to perform to a high standard and the Council is particularly impressed with the Chief Executive’s strong working relationships with Elected Members, his ability to build great partnerships with external stakeholders, and his stewardship of the wider organisation.

Mayor King says the Chief Executive has been instrumental in promoting and achieving the savings targets to date as set by the Council in the 2018-2028 10-Year Plan.

No pay increase for the Chief Executive has been approved by the Council. Any discussion on this will be a matter for the new Council to consider.





