Chief Executive’s performance reviewed
Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Chief Executive’s performance
reviewed
The Council has recently completed its
annual performance review of Chief Executive (CE) Richard
Briggs.
Mayor Andrew King and the Chair of the CE Review
Committee Rob Pascoe have confirmed Mr Briggs continues to
perform to a high standard and the Council is particularly
impressed with the Chief Executive’s strong working
relationships with Elected Members, his ability to build
great partnerships with external stakeholders, and his
stewardship of the wider organisation.
Mayor King says the
Chief Executive has been instrumental in promoting and
achieving the savings targets to date as set by the Council
in the 2018-2028 10-Year Plan.
No pay increase for the
Chief Executive has been approved by the Council. Any
discussion on this will be a matter for the new Council to
consider.
