Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Delays at SH6, Nevis Bluff for rock blasting

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Half-hour delays late morning SH6, Nevis Bluff, for rock blasting – Thursday this week and two days next week

People who drive between Cromwell and Queenstown should factor in some half-hour long, late morning delays at the Nevis Bluff starting Thursday this week.

The NZ Transport Agency’s Aspiring Highways team is advising people to expect a delay of half an hour on Thursday, 26 September, as well as Tuesday and Thursday next week (1 and 3 October), between 11 am and 11.30 am.

People travelling to Queenstown Airport past the bluff may need to leave early to avoid the delay.

The delays are necessary to ensure the highway is safe while unstable rock is being blasted off.

Rock stabilisation and inspection work started this week, and is expected to be completed in early December.

The work is part of on-going safety and monitoring of the Nevis Bluff, involving abseil inspection, rock scaling and blasting to remove loose debris and unstable rock, following changes from the effects of freezing winter weather.

Mark Stewart, Transport Agency Maintenance Contract Manager, says that the blasting of unstable rock above SH6 is vital to ensure the on-going safety of road users. “The difficult nature of working above the road on the bluff means that these longer traffic delays are necessary,” he says.

Subject to weather conditions, there will be an extended traffic delay of half an hour between 11am and 11.30am on Thursday 26 September, Tuesday 1 October and Thursday 3 October.

People travelling to Queenstown Airport, or with appointments, should aim to get through the Nevis Bluff before 11am on these days, Mr Stewart says. “The Crown Range, via Wanaka, is the alternative route into Queenstown.”

Outside the extended blast delay, safety work at the bluff will continue between 8am and 5pm Monday to Friday and people are advised to build in extra time of around 10 minutes to their journey.

The Nevis Bluff is 25 minutes from Cromwell, 35 minutes from Queenstown.

The Transport Agency thanks everyone for their patience and for taking care while this important safety work is completed.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

• Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Greta Thunberg And Climate Actions

While there’s been an understandable focus by the media upon Greta Thunberg as her generation’s galvanising voice on climate change, one remarkable thing about the movement she has inspired is that it is so de-centralised.

In just over a year, one teenager going on strike from school in Sweden has evolved into a global form of action. In last Friday’s climate protests, there were 2,500 events scheduled in 163 countries on all seven continents. New Zealand will be adding its support to this latest round of school protests, on Friday of this week. More>>

 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 