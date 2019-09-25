Police seeking wanted man following sexual attacks

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police:

Police are urgently looking to locate 62-year-old Murray Edward Thomas Robertson who is wanted in relation to an abduction and sexual violation of a 17-year-old female.

Murray Robertson has two warrants for his arrest for abduction for sex and unlawful sexual connection with a female over 16.

The incident occurred around 4pm on Friday 20 September at the carpark at New World in Mt Roskill where the victim was forced into a vehicle allegedly by Murray Robertson.

There was another unknown man waiting in the car who has held her down.

They have then driven the victim around and parked up on Roseman Avenue Mt Roskill and she has been sexually violated.

She has eventually managed to break free and get out of the vehicle and sought assistance from members of the public who contacted Police.

Police are also investigating a second sexual attack that occurred on Sunday evening (22 September 2019), in Blockhouse Bay.

This matter was reported to Police overnight and we are currently seeking to establish the circumstances of this incident but we can say there were two males involved in this incident also.

At this stage we cannot rule out the possibility that these two matters are linked.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help us locate Murray Robertson and also urging anyone who has any information on either of these incidents to come forward.

“These are very serious crimes and Police have a number of officers working on the investigations.

Our priority is to locate Murray Robertson and to identify the other male involved in the first incident.”

“The victims involved in both matters are understandably traumatised and both Police and Auckland Sexual Help are doing everything we can to support them.”

“Murray Robertson is known to be driving a silver grey coloured Mazda MPV, registration; HTW761 (photo of similar car attached).

He has links to the South Auckland and Bay of Plenty areas.

If you know where Murray Robertson is then please call 111 immediately.

You can also call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 3026557 with any information you think may assist Police.

You can also send us a private message on Facebook or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard will be holding a media stand up at Auckland Central Police Station at 3.30pm.

Please note this is not the new College Hill Station.

Media are asked to assemble outside the roller doors on Hobson Street by 3:15pm to be escorted into the Station.

