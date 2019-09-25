Making it easy vote in the Waikato district

Ballot boxes take to the street next week to encourage people to vote in the Waikato district.

Drive-thru and mobile voting will move around a number of locations in the lead up to Election Day on 12 October. The mobile voting and drive-thru locations will enable people to easily drop their voting documents off during their daily routine.

Drive-thru voting in Raglan, Whatawhata, Ngaruawahia, Tuakau, Matangi, Onewhero, Gordonton, Glen Massey and Te Kowhai and will allow people to drive up, drop completed voting documents in the ballot box and drive off easily and quickly.

Mobile voting in Raglan, Huntly, Pokeno, Tuakau and Te Kauwhata will mean ballot boxes will be walked through the main street, allowing people to walk-up and drop-off their voting documents during their daily routine. Mobile ballot boxes will also be located outside Ngaruawahia New World and Punnet Café in Tamahere.

People can also drop off voting documents to a ballot box in most Waikato District Council offices and libraries.

Weekend drop-in sessions will be held in two locations in the next couple of weeks. Council’s electoral officials will be available to answer any queries you may have on voting, or if you just want to drop off your completed voting paper. Electoral officials will not be giving advice on who to vote for.

Waikato District Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion says although elections are held by postal vote it’s important to make it as easy as possible for people to get their vote counted and ensure it doesn’t get forgotten about.

Voting documents are delivered to all registered voters between 20-25 September. People who have not received their papers by 25 September should contact Election Services on 0800 922 822 or go to one of the Council offices.

“With voting documents now out it is important to make sure you read, complete and post or deliver your voting document in time,” says Mr Ion. “Don’t leave it to the last minute. Make sure you post your vote back by Tuesday 8 October so it is received before the close of voting (noon Saturday 12 October 2019). After Tuesday 8 October, you can drop off your voting paper at one of our offices across the district.”

Although electoral rolls have now closed, you can still enrol to vote until 4pm, Friday 11 October 2019. You will need to request special voting documents. There’s more information on how to enrol on www.votewaikato.co.nz.

Mobile and drive-thru details:

Drop-in sessions:

Saturday 28 September, 10am-12pm: Tuakau Library

Saturday 5 October, 10am-12pm: Ngaruawahia Library

Drive-thru:

Tuesday 1 October

7.30am-9am: Outside Raglan Club, Raglan

8.30am-9.30am: Rothwell Lane, opposite Whatawhata shops

Wednesday 2 October

7.30am-9am & 4-6pm: Outside Council office, Great South Rd truck stop, Ngaruawahia

Thursday 3 October

7.30am-9am & 4pm-6pm: Outside Anglican Church, 148 Buckland Rd, Tuakau

Tuesday 8 October

7.30am-9am: Matangi Four Square

Wednesday 9 October

8.30am-9.30am: Onewhero Area School

Thursday 10 October

7.30am-9am: Gordonton Reserve

2pm-3pm: Glen Massey School

2pm-3pm: Te Kowhai School

Walk the street:

Monday 7 October

11am-2pm: Bow St, Raglan

11am-2pm: Main St, Huntly

Tuesday 8 October

11am-12.30pm: Great South Rd, Pokeno

1pm-2pm: George St, Tuakau

Wednesday 9 October

12pm-1pm: Main Rd, Te Kauwhata

Mobile voting boxes

Monday 7 October

12pm-1.30pm: Outside Ngaruawahia New World

Friday 11 October

12pm-1pm: Outside Ngaruawahia New World

1pm-2.30pm: Tamahere Punnet Cafe

For more information visit www.votewaikato.co.nz.





