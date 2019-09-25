Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Making it easy vote in the Waikato district

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Ballot boxes take to the street next week to encourage people to vote in the Waikato district.

Drive-thru and mobile voting will move around a number of locations in the lead up to Election Day on 12 October. The mobile voting and drive-thru locations will enable people to easily drop their voting documents off during their daily routine.

Drive-thru voting in Raglan, Whatawhata, Ngaruawahia, Tuakau, Matangi, Onewhero, Gordonton, Glen Massey and Te Kowhai and will allow people to drive up, drop completed voting documents in the ballot box and drive off easily and quickly.

Mobile voting in Raglan, Huntly, Pokeno, Tuakau and Te Kauwhata will mean ballot boxes will be walked through the main street, allowing people to walk-up and drop-off their voting documents during their daily routine. Mobile ballot boxes will also be located outside Ngaruawahia New World and Punnet Café in Tamahere.

People can also drop off voting documents to a ballot box in most Waikato District Council offices and libraries.

Weekend drop-in sessions will be held in two locations in the next couple of weeks. Council’s electoral officials will be available to answer any queries you may have on voting, or if you just want to drop off your completed voting paper. Electoral officials will not be giving advice on who to vote for.

Waikato District Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion says although elections are held by postal vote it’s important to make it as easy as possible for people to get their vote counted and ensure it doesn’t get forgotten about.

Voting documents are delivered to all registered voters between 20-25 September. People who have not received their papers by 25 September should contact Election Services on 0800 922 822 or go to one of the Council offices.

“With voting documents now out it is important to make sure you read, complete and post or deliver your voting document in time,” says Mr Ion. “Don’t leave it to the last minute. Make sure you post your vote back by Tuesday 8 October so it is received before the close of voting (noon Saturday 12 October 2019). After Tuesday 8 October, you can drop off your voting paper at one of our offices across the district.”

Although electoral rolls have now closed, you can still enrol to vote until 4pm, Friday 11 October 2019. You will need to request special voting documents. There’s more information on how to enrol on www.votewaikato.co.nz.

Mobile and drive-thru details:

Drop-in sessions:

Saturday 28 September, 10am-12pm: Tuakau Library

Saturday 5 October, 10am-12pm: Ngaruawahia Library

Drive-thru:

Tuesday 1 October

7.30am-9am: Outside Raglan Club, Raglan

8.30am-9.30am: Rothwell Lane, opposite Whatawhata shops

Wednesday 2 October

7.30am-9am & 4-6pm: Outside Council office, Great South Rd truck stop, Ngaruawahia

Thursday 3 October

7.30am-9am & 4pm-6pm: Outside Anglican Church, 148 Buckland Rd, Tuakau

Tuesday 8 October

7.30am-9am: Matangi Four Square

Wednesday 9 October

8.30am-9.30am: Onewhero Area School

Thursday 10 October

7.30am-9am: Gordonton Reserve

2pm-3pm: Glen Massey School

2pm-3pm: Te Kowhai School

Walk the street:

Monday 7 October

11am-2pm: Bow St, Raglan

11am-2pm: Main St, Huntly

Tuesday 8 October

11am-12.30pm: Great South Rd, Pokeno

1pm-2pm: George St, Tuakau

Wednesday 9 October

12pm-1pm: Main Rd, Te Kauwhata

Mobile voting boxes

Monday 7 October

12pm-1.30pm: Outside Ngaruawahia New World

Friday 11 October

12pm-1pm: Outside Ngaruawahia New World

1pm-2.30pm: Tamahere Punnet Cafe

For more information visit www.votewaikato.co.nz.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Greta Thunberg And Climate Actions

While there’s been an understandable focus by the media upon Greta Thunberg as her generation’s galvanising voice on climate change, one remarkable thing about the movement she has inspired is that it is so de-centralised.

In just over a year, one teenager going on strike from school in Sweden has evolved into a global form of action. In last Friday’s climate protests, there were 2,500 events scheduled in 163 countries on all seven continents. New Zealand will be adding its support to this latest round of school protests, on Friday of this week. More>>

 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 