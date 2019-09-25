New fire truck for Wellington Voluntary Rural Fire Force

Wellington Voluntary Rural Fire Force has received the first of Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s new model fire appliances designed for fighting vegetation fires.

"The brigade is really excited about our new truck," says Rural Controller Colin Robson.

"It has more modern technology to fight wildfires and respond to emergencies, meaning our crews can do their job and serve our communities more efficiently."

The new model of fire truck can seat six people and has improved firefighting capabilities and safety features for the crew. These include; larger water capacity, four-wheel drive, increased locker volume, a stepped rear deck area, and better lighting for working in low visibility conditions.

"It’s the first new model of medium rural fire appliance since Fire and Emergency was formed in 2017. Before the amalgamation, rural fire brigades had a variety of smaller firefighting trucks. This is the first time they’ve had a truck this big, with this up to date technology.

"In fact, this is the first brand new truck our brigade has received in over 20 years," says Colin Robson. "Our previous truck was a former military tanker made in 1985."

Twenty-two of these trucks will be put into service across the country over the next year, along with 16 single cab versions designed to seat a crew of three.





