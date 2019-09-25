Timaru fatal
WorkSafe is investigating a fatality at a farm in the Timaru area today. WorkSafe understands the incident involved a quad bike.
As we are investigating we are unable to provide any further information
ends
WorkSafe is investigating a fatality at a farm in the Timaru area today. WorkSafe understands the incident involved a quad bike.
As we are investigating we are unable to provide any further information
ends
While there’s been an understandable focus by the media upon Greta Thunberg as her generation’s galvanising voice on climate change, one remarkable thing about the movement she has inspired is that it is so de-centralised.
In just over a year, one teenager going on strike from school in Sweden has evolved into a global form of action. In last Friday’s climate protests, there were 2,500 events scheduled in 163 countries on all seven continents. New Zealand will be adding its support to this latest round of school protests, on Friday of this week. More>>
Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates
However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>
PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue
In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>
Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme
“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>
Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading
Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>
Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'
Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>
'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years
School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry
Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>