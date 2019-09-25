Timaru fatal

As we are investigating we are unable to provide any further information

Gordon Campbell: On Greta Thunberg And Climate Actions

While there’s been an understandable focus by the media upon Greta Thunberg as her generation’s galvanising voice on climate change, one remarkable thing about the movement she has inspired is that it is so de-centralised.

In just over a year, one teenager going on strike from school in Sweden has evolved into a global form of action. In last Friday’s climate protests, there were 2,500 events scheduled in 163 countries on all seven continents. New Zealand will be adding its support to this latest round of school protests, on Friday of this week. More>>