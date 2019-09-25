Serious crash, Aongatete

Police is responding to a serious crash between a car and a truck at the intersection of Wright Road and State Highway 2, near Aongatete.

Initial indications are that at least one person is injured.

Both sides of the road are currently blocked and are likely to remain closed for some time.

There are no diversions in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect significant delays.





© Scoop Media

