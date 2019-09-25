ORC approves return of Harbourmaster responsibilities

Councillors today approved the process to reverse the 2006 transfer of Harbourmaster functions for Lake Dunstan, meaning the Otago Regional Council (ORC) will take these responsibilities back from the Central Otago District Council (CODC).

ORC Harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook said the process to formally take over Harbourmaster duties for Lake Dunstan could now begin.

“There’s a few things that need to happen now to complete the transfer of functions. Our Navigational Safety Bylaw, which has been in effect since May this year, needs to be amended to include Lake Dunstan. Consultation for the Navigational Safety Bylaw will be part of the process.

“We also need to ensure the Lake Dunstan maritime assets are in good condition—all of the navigation marks and buoys need to be fit for purpose and appropriate. There will be a cost involved in that, which we’ll share with CODC.

“Lastly, we’ll determine what personnel resources we need to have on the water at Lake Dunstan, and when, in order to monitor compliance with maritime safety rules.”

Mr Rushbrook said he supported the decision to restore Harbourmaster responsibilities over Lake Dunstan to the ORC.

“This move will enable us to have greater consistency across the Otago region and continue the positive work we are doing to encourage safety on our waterways.”





