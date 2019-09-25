Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pop-Up Bottle Drive and Product Stewardship Submission Party

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Grey Lynn 2030


You are invited:

What: Pop-Up Bottle Drive and Product Stewardship Submission Party

When: Sunday 29 September 2019, 9AM to 12PM

Where: Grey Lynn Farmers Market

What: You collect your bottles and cans (up to 10 items per individual or family) and bring them to us in exchange for 20c refund for empty clean containers of any kind (drinks, wine, milk, etc. - carton, glass, cans & plastic).

And we’ll help you with your submission writing.

Who: Grey Lynn 2030 Waste Away in collaboration with The Kiwi Bottle Drive

We are celebrating the Government’s announcement to introduce a bottle refund scheme as a "breakthrough moment for plastic waste in New Zealand", by running a Pop-Up Bottle Drive this coming Sunday September 29th.

Bottle refunds are a vital zero waste initiative and right now there's an incredible opportunity for people to make submissions on the Government’s Proposed Priority Product Stewardship.

Grey Lynn 2030 in collaboration with The Kiwi Bottle Drive will be running a Pop-Up Bottle Drive at the Grey Lynn Farmers Market to celebrate the big win and encourage people to take the next step and submit on the Product Stewardship Guidelines

Zero waste campaign group The Kiwi Bottle Drive spokesperson Holly Dove says "After decades of campaigning from groups like the Kiwi Bottle Drive and watching our plastic crisis continue to grow, it’s inspiring to see the Government stepping up to take serious action on waste".

Organiser and Grey Lynn 2030 Co-Chair, Brigitte Sistig, says “We invite the community to come out to the Pop-Up Bottle Drive, be inspired, and tackle waste in Aotearoa New Zealand – starting from your own home or business.”

“The public is ready to engage in reducing the waste mountain in New Zealand, and we need the Government to put initiatives in place which support people’s desire to take care of our beautiful environment as part of addressing the climate crisis.”

Media are invited to join at the Pop-Up Bottle Drive on Sunday September 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Grey Lynn Farmers Market in Grey Lynn, 151 Richmond Road for unique photo opportunities; the chance to interview local waste minimization champions and members of Grey Lynn 2030 Waste Away.

About Grey Lynn 2030 Waste Away

Grey Lynn 2030 Waste Away is a sub-group of Grey Lynn 2030, which is part of the grassroots Transition Towns movement (www.transitionnetwork.org). The goal of Transition Towns is to bring people together to explore how we – as communities – can respond to the challenges and opportunities related to climate change and other environmental issues. Transition Towns works on the belief that communities have within themselves the innovation and ingenuity to create positive solutions to the converging crises of our time.

Grey Lynn 2030 is a participatory community organisation that builds and promotes neighbourhood spirit and cooperation, while working towards a vision of a self–reliant, positive, resilient, vibrant, connected and sustainable community.

Grey Lynn 2030 Waste Away is a group of committed volunteers that take action to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill from our community. We have been involved in local waste management initiates since 2008, such as e-waste collection, supporting Grey Lynn businesses in the transition toward being single-use plastic bag free, and continue to offer education and waste reduction opportunities in our community.

For more information please visit www.greylynn2030.co.nz

