Update: Serious crash, Aongatete

Four people have been injured following an earlier crash on State Highway 2, near Aongatete.

An earlier release stated the crash involved a car and a truck, however Police has now confirmed it involved two cars and a truck.

One person is in a serious condition and three others are in a moderate condition.

Two helicopters have been dispatched to the scene and the road is likely to be closed for 2-3 hours.

Diversions are being put in place.





© Scoop Media

