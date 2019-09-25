Night road closures in the CBD

Sections of road around the intersection of London St, Harwood St and Barton St will be closed this week to allow for the installation of raised pedestrian platforms.

This is part of a larger Hamilton City Council project aimed at improving safety at the intersection for all road users and pedestrians which also includes an upgrade of the footpath and berms in the area.

On Thursday 26 September, Harwood St will be closed at the end which intersects with London St between 7pm and 6am. During this period, motorists will still be able to enter and exit Harwood St from Rostrevor St and will have full access to the off-road parking lots along this street.

On Friday 27 September, London St (from the intersection with Victoria St to the intersection with Angelsea St) will be closed, as will a short length of Barton St, between the hours of 7pm and 6am. Motorists will still be able to enter and exit Barton St from Bryce St and will have full access to the off-road parking lots along this street.

Traffic management will be in effect during both nights to safely redirect all road users. However, motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative streets where possible.

The Council apologises for the inconvenience and thanks road users and the community for their patience and understanding while we complete this essential work.





