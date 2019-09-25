Dunedin is watching



Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull has spoken of the unimaginable hardships former Syrian refugees have been through in a video message of support for the #NZisWatching campaign for Syria.

“The conflict in Syria is one of the worst humanitarian crises of our time. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and million’s displaced,” said Mr Cull in his short video message.

“Dunedin is watching, and has long wanted to help.”

Mr Cull joins other prominent New Zealanders, including journalists Mike McRoberts and Miriama Kamo, in supporting the #NZisWatching campaign; an initiative of 12 New Zealand aid agencies in response to growing indifference to victims of the Syrian conflict.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has accused world leaders of responding with a “collective shrug” to intentional attacks on schools, healthcare facilities, and markets inside Syria, with the Security Council failing to protect an estimated three million civilians trapped on the frontline of the ongoing Syrian conflict. The aim of the #NZisWatching campaign is to urge the New Zealand Government to protect Syrian civilians while increasing humanitarian aid to victims of the conflict.

Since 2016, around 600 refugees have settled in Dunedin, with the majority being from Syria.

“We want Dunedin to be a place of welcome and safety for them, and indeed I’m really proud of the ongoing support and kindness – the manaakitanga – our community offers our newest residents,” said Mr Cull in his video message.

Watch Mayor Dave Cull’s video message: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Hq37nrZfCY

Watch #NZisWatching campaign video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiWZ72DcoIw



