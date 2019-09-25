Rangiora Police Station closure

Please attribute to Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price:

Rangiora Police Station has been closed to staff and the public as a precaution, to enable urgent seismic remedial work to be done to the building.

Police commissioned a seismic assessment after concerns were raised about the building during recent refurbishment work.

The safety of our staff and members of the public using the building is and will remain our primary consideration and Police are now on site discussing the detailed seismic report and remedial options with engineers.

Rangiora police staff are currently working from other locations and the public are encouraged to go to the Kaiapoi station if they need to visit Police.

Alternatively the public can call 105 or go online (105.police.govt.nz) for non-emergency situations.

This temporary closure will not impact on the delivery of Police service to the community.

The required strengthening work for the Rangiora station will take place as soon as possible, and it is hoped the station will be re-opened and occupied again by mid-next week.

In the meantime, there will be 24/7 on-site security at the station.

