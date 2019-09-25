Update - Kereru Road crash

Kereru Road between Big Hill Road and Salisbury Road will remain closed overnight following a crash there earlier this afternoon.

At around 1:45pm, Police were alerted to a truck that rolled and was blocking the southbound lane.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there are no diversions.

The road is expected to be re-opened by mid morning tomorrow.

