Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Young people say suicide and mental health biggest issues

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 9:54 am
Press Release: Youthline

Youthline encourages youth voices to be front and centre as part of the Mental Health Awareness Week conversation and decisions about mental health funding.

“We know that young people are disproportionately represented in our suicide statistics in this country,” says Youthline CEO Shae Ronald.

“It is time to listen to young people when it comes to their mental health.”

Youthline recently commissioned Colmar Brunton to undertake a nationally representative survey of young people across Aotearoa New Zealand, asking them what matters to them, what struggles they are facing, and how they recommend we tackle New Zealand’s youth suicide rate.

The survey found the biggest issues faced by youth today relates to mental health with 83% citing mental health issues, depression and anxiety. Compared to 2016 when the last survey was done, significantly more young people view suicide as a big issue for their generation – 56%, up 8%.

The young people told us that to address New Zealand’s high youth suicide rate we need to remove the stigma of talking about mental health, provide better support in schools and empower youth through education to manage stress and look after their mental health.

“Getting rid of the stigma around not being okay, which generates the cycle of not being able to talk to the right people and not expressing your experience to the people around you” said one respondent.

“Empowering young people from a young age with the skills to cope with life stresses rather than waiting until mental health problems develop into suicidal tendencies” said another.

As young people around the world strike against climate inaction, the report also highlights how significant the environment and sustainability are for young people ranking 4th behind mental health issues, depression and suicide.

“Young people are demonstrating incredible leadership here in New Zealand and across the world, at Youthline we believe in that leadership and we are here to support young people to be heard” says Ronald.

There was also a strong theme around reducing pressure on young people, from education, social media, the expectation to succeed and securing employment. The pressures and stress youth are feeling today are akin to the experiences of adults but they may not yet have been able to develop the skills to cope.

The themes that have come through in the survey mirror the increased complexity we are managing in our service delivery. From our Helpline, 2 out of 5 texts received relate to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide and 1 out of 5 specifically around suicide, a 40% increase on 4 years ago. Last year we managed over 273,410 contacts to our Helpline. Through the Helpline, face to face counselling, youth mentoring and educational programmes Youthline helped 34,542 individual young people last year.

About Youthline

Youthline has been supporting young people and working with communities for 50 years. Initially set up as a telephone counselling helpline service, for youth and run by youth, it is today a first point of contact for young people in New Zealand to access a wide range of youth development and support services across the country. Youthline is by far the most recognised youth support organisation with 71% familiar with Youthline alone.

The Youthline Helpline costs over $1.1m per year to operate of which $90,000 is from government funding. The balance of over $1m needs to be fundraised each and every year in what is an increasingly challenging fundraising climate.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Youthline on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Negotiations Announced: Trade Agreement To Drive Action On Climate And Environment

New Zealand is leading a first-of-its-kind agreement that will use trade rules to tackle climate change and other environmental issues, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today...

The ACCTS agreement intends to:
• Remove tariffs on environmental goods and make new commitments on environmental services
• Establish concrete commitments to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies
• Develop voluntary guidelines for eco-labelling programmes and mechanisms More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 