Thursday 26 September 2019

Mayor acknowledges retiring councillors, Sir John Walker and Penny Hulse

Mayor Phil Goff today thanked retiring Councillors Penny Hulse and Sir John Walker for their decades of service to the city and people of Auckland.

The Mayor also announced, in appreciation of the Councillors’ service to Auckland, that the city has gifted:

Councillor Hulse – the establishment of the ‘Penny Hulse Supreme Environmental Award’ as part of the annual Mayoral Conservation Awards. Winners of the six award categories on the night will all be eligible for the supreme award. The supreme winner will get an additional award of $3,000 – taking their total award to $5,000.



Councillor Sir John Walker – the Mayoral Office will be donating $5,000 to the Sir John Walker Find Your Field of Dreams Foundation.



“It has been a privilege to work alongside Penny and Sir John for the last three years. Their service to the communities and people of Auckland will be long remembered,” said Mayor Goff.

“All of Council is today acknowledging Penny and Sir John for their dedication to their constituencies – Waitakere and Manurewa-Papakura respectively – but also for their tireless work on the previous Waitakere and Manukau City Councils.

“It gives me great pleasure to establish the Penny Hulse Supreme Environmental Award as part of the Mayoral Conservation Awards.

“Penny is a true champion for the environment and has led our conservation, environment and sustainability work. The creation of this award is fitting way to honour and continue to build on her legacy.

“Sir John has long been an inspiration for generations of New Zealanders, but particularly the people of Manurewa and South Auckland.

“This donation recognises the inspiration he has been, and the decades of work he has put into bettering the lives of young people through sports and recreation,” said Mayor Goff.

Sir John and Councillor Hulse will be delivering their valedictories at 11am this morning at the final Governing Body meeting of the term.

