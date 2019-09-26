62-year-old man located in relation to sex attack

62-year-old man located in relation to sex attack in Auckland

Police have now located a 62-year-old man who was wanted in relation to the abduction and sexual violation of a 17-year-old female in Auckland on Friday afternoon.

He was located in Tauranga this morning and arrested without incident.

He is expected to appear in Tauranga District Court this afternoon charged with Abduction and Sexual Violation.

Our investigation is ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.

Police’s focus has now turned to identifying the second male involved in the alleged incident.

We do not know who he is and continue to ask anyone who has information which can assist Police to contact us immediately.

“We have received a number of calls from members of the public which we are thankful for but we know someone out there will have information which can assist Police in identifying and locating this man, even if it is only minor, we want to hear from you.”

“Police and Auckland Sexual Help are continuing to support the victims,” says Detective Inspector Beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 3026557.

You can also send us a private message on Facebook or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

