Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tonnes of carrots for a good cause

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 10:43 am
Press Release: Organic Solutions

September 26 2019

Carrots, anyone?

A Queenstown company has 10 tonnes of organic carrots to give away to schools, charities and people in need, at two different locations in the lower South Island.

Organic Solutions owner James Porteous got his hands on the huge amount of BioGro certified organic carrots from Willowmere Organic Farm, a 300-acre property in Hororata, just outside Christchurch.

Organic Solutions often buys produce from the Canterbury farm, to supplement the 16 organic crops grown on its own organic Oamaru farm. But, in this case, Willowmere didn’t have time to sort through the tonnes of carrots picking out the good and getting rid of the bad, and were planning to dispose of the lot.

That’s where the Organic Solutions team came in. Once James found out they were destined for compost, he knew he could make something work. Willowmere offered him an amazing deal he couldn’t resist, and his staff soon began sorting through the carrots.

Traditionally Organic Solutions buys about one tonne of carrots a month, so the current haul is nearly a year’s worth all at once.

The carrots are currently for sale at Thai2Go Queenstown and Thai2Go Timaru, both owned by Organic Solutions, for the small price of $10 for 5kg. But schools, charities and people going through a tough time are being encouraged to pop in and pick some up for free.

“Because we have so many organic carrots available at once we want to offer them up to good causes,” says James. “This way they don’t go waste and it might brighten up someone’s day.

“Wasting food really goes against our ethos at Organic Solutions, so whatever we can’t use will be sent to our worm farm and turned into worm castings.”

Carrots will be used in both Thai takeaway locations and distributed to some Queenstown restaurants with which Organic Solutions has business relationships.

The bulk of the carrots are being stored in Oamaru and are available for the next few weeks in Queenstown and Timaru, if not sold or given away before then.

Carrots 101 – all you need to know

Carrots are one of the most sprayed and chemically grown crops in New Zealand
Organic carrots usually retail at $7.99 a kg because all weeding has to be done by hand
Carrots are about 10% carbs, consisting of starch, fibre and simple sugars
Extremely low in fat and protein
Excellent source of Vitamin A (beta carotene)
Linked to a reduced risk of cancer and heart disease
Improved eye health
Bugs Bunny loves them

Organic Solutions owns and operates Thai2Go Queenstown, Queenstown Wholefoods, Oamaru Organics, Thai2Go Timaru and Worms to Waste.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Organic Solutions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Negotiations Announced: Trade Agreement To Drive Action On Climate And Environment

New Zealand is leading a first-of-its-kind agreement that will use trade rules to tackle climate change and other environmental issues, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today...

The ACCTS agreement intends to:
• Remove tariffs on environmental goods and make new commitments on environmental services
• Establish concrete commitments to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies
• Develop voluntary guidelines for eco-labelling programmes and mechanisms More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 