Water rescue, Hokitika River



Emergency services are currently on scene at the Hokitika River mouth, where two people were reported to have gotten into difficulty in the water.

Police were called about 9.45am.

One person has been pulled from the water, however another has not yet been located.

Police Search and Rescue, along with Coastguard, LandSAR, Maritime NZ and a rescue helicopter, are continuing to search for the missing person.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

