Serious crash, Hornby
Thursday, 26 September 2019, 11:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash
involving a car and a truck on Halswell Junction Road,
Hornby.
Police were called about 11.10am.
Initial
indications are one person has sustained injuries.
The
road is closed with diversions in place.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the
area.
