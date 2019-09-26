Police seeking Ali Taipari



Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin, Area Investigation Manager, Eastern Waikato:

Waikato Police are looking to locate 28-year-old Ali Taipari who has a number of warrants for his arrest including for breaching conditions, assault and failing to stop for Police.

Police are also wanting to speak with Taipari regarding a robbery in Hamilton city.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Taipari is described as being of solid build and has a distinctive eye drop tattoo under his left eye.

He is believed to have links in both the Hamilton and Thames area.

We urge anyone who has any information about Taipari's whereabouts to call 111 immediately.

You can also send us a private message on the Waikato Police Facebook page or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also view this release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-seeking-ali-taipari



