MidCentral DHB contingency planning for MIT strike

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 12:39 pm
MidCentral DHB contingency planning for Medical Imaging Technologists strike

Members of the public are being advised that there may be longer-than-usual wait times for radiographic services at Palmerston North Hospital next week, as Medical Imaging Technologists (MITs) and Radiographic Assistants (RAs) plan to strike.

MidCentral DHB has received notice for two intended periods of strike action by members of the Association of Professionals and Executive Employees Inc (APEX) who are employed as Medical Imaging Technologists (MITs) and Radiographic Assistants (RAs), and who are covered by bargaining initiated by APEX late last year.

The first proposed strike period will begin at 7am Monday, 30 September, and run for 24 hours until 7am on Tuesday, 1 October. The second strike period is scheduled to begin at 7am on Wednesday, 2 October and conclude at 7am on Thursday, 3 October.

This strike will occur at Palmerston North Hospital, and all associated services, and is part of a period of national industrial action by APEX members. The strike action will affect MidCentral DHB’s ability to offer radiographic services over the two 24-hour periods.

Operations Executive, Acute and Elective Specialist Services, Lyn Horgan said radiographic services will be available for emergency cases that are life or limb preserving, but all other services, with the exception of ultrasound, will be suspended during the strike period.

“We respect the right of these staff members to take industrial action, and our focus during this time will be to ensure a minimal amount of impact on people who require our services. We’ve worked closely with APEX to ensure the provision of Life Preserving Services during the strike period, however we must apologise in advance to anyone whose non urgent appointment or procedure is delayed due to this action.”

Ms Horgan said a number of patient appointments will need to be postponed during the strike period, but those affected will be contacted directly to have their procedure rescheduled.

MITs are qualified healthcare professionals who produce medical images of the body, using radiation, to help clinicians diagnose and treat illness and injury. RAs assist the team with patient care and flow within the department.


