"Police seeking Jo Paul"

Police are looking for Jo Paul, 27, who is currently wanted to arrest in relation to a breach of conditions.

Additionally we believe she can help in relation to the theft of a vehicle in the Taupo area yesterday.

Jo has strong links to Auckland, as well as Taupo and the Bay of Plenty.

Anyone who sees Jo, or has information about her whereabouts, should get in touch with Police by calling 105.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

