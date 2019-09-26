Police seeking Jo Paul
Thursday, 26 September 2019, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police seeking Jo Paul"
Caption goes here
Police are
looking for Jo Paul, 27, who is currently wanted to arrest
in relation to a breach of conditions.
Additionally we
believe she can help in relation to the theft of a vehicle
in the Taupo area yesterday.
Jo has strong links to
Auckland, as well as Taupo and the Bay of Plenty.
Anyone
who sees Jo, or has information about her whereabouts,
should get in touch with Police by calling 105.
You can
also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on
0800 555
111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations