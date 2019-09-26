Update – water rescue, Hokitika River

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Brent Cook:

Police continue to search for one person following a water incident at the Hokitika River mouth earlier today.

The missing person, who is a 9-year-old girl, was understood to be whitebaiting on the shore with another person when they were swept into the water.

The search for the girl is currently underway from the air, on the water, and on the shoreline.

One man was earlier pulled from the water and is receiving medical treatment.

