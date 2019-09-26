Blessing the Defibrillator

Blessing the Defibrillator

29 September 10am

St Peter's Church

The Anglican Parish of Te Aro

St Peter's is delighted to announce the blessing of their new Defibrillator.

Thanks to the kind generosity of The Rotary Club of Courtenay Place aka Cuba Street, a new defibrillator has been installed on the outside of St Peter's Church.

Heart disease is unfortunately all too common in our modern world and a defibrillator can make the vital difference if someone has an attack.

“We at St Peter's felt the pain of not having a defibrillator available when a much loved parishioner collapsed in the church so when it was suggested we install one we thought it was a great idea!”

said Rev Stephen King, Co-Vicar at St Peter's.

It is accessible by anyone if they need it. Just ring 111 for the code to open the door and the operator will talk you through exactly what you have to do.

It will be blessed during the 10am service on 29 September and everyone is very welcome.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

